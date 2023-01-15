75th Army Day: Sidharth Malhotra to Sunny Deol, Bollywood celebs pay tribute to Indian soldiers

ANI

Mumbai, January 15

On the occasion of 75th Army Day, several Bollywood celebs took to their social media accounts and shared heartfelt wishes to honour the Indian soldiers.

Taking to Instagram, actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a post which reads, "Saluting you today and everyday! Celebrating the bravehearts who guard our nation #IndianArmyDay."

Actor Rajkummar Rao shared a post which read, "Happy Indian army day, Saluting the brave hearts of our country! Jai Hind."

Actor Rakul Preet Singh shared a post and captioned it, " Happy Indian army day. Coming from an Army background I am aware of the sacrifices that come along with it. Here's saluting the brave men who selflessly serve the nation."

Actor Suniel Shetty shared a picture from his patriotic film 'Border' and wrote, "The privilege of being an actor is when we get to play the real superheroes of our country - The Indian Army. Saluting our soldiers on the 75th #IndianArmyDay."

Sidharth Malhotra shared a post which reads, "Happy Indian Army Day."