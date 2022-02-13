‘83’ is one of those once-in-a-lifetime experiences: Kabir Khan

Mumbai, February 13
‘83’ director Kabir Khan recalls his working experience and how the film has garnered accolades for showcasing one of the biggest sporting achievements of India.
This film on cricket highlighted India winning the coveted 1983 World Cup led by Kapil Dev, played by Ranveer Singh.
Recently the director was invited by the University of Warwick, UK to interact with the students to talk about what went behind creating ‘83’.
Kabir said: “’83’ is one of those once-in-a-lifetime experiences and I can’t be more happy for the love and appreciation it continues to get the world over. ‘83’ celebrates an iconic moment in history and I’m looking forward to speaking about the film to the students of the prestigious Warwick University. I have always enjoyed speaking with students because it allows me to speak straight from the heart.” He added further: “I have received hundreds of messages from students across the world enquiring about the process of recreating a historic moment like ‘83’ with such attention to detail. I’m really looking forward to this interaction.”—IANS
