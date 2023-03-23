 97-year-old Van Dyke drives his Lexus into a gate amidst heavy rain, sustains minor injuries : The Tribune India

97-year-old Van Dyke drives his Lexus into a gate amidst heavy rain, sustains minor injuries

In February, Van Dyke became the oldest celebrity to compete on 'The Masked Singer'

97-year-old Van Dyke drives his Lexus into a gate amidst heavy rain, sustains minor injuries

Van Dyke first appeared in the original cast of the 1960 Broadway musical 'Bye, Bye Birdie'. Instagram/official_dick_van_dyke



Los Angeles, March 23

Actor and comedian Dick Van Dyke sustained minor injuries after a single-vehicle car accident in Malibu, California.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on March 15, responding officers found the 97-year-old had driven his silver Lexus into a gate amidst heavy rain, according to CNN, reports Variety.

The Malibu Sheriff Department confirmed that Van Dyke appeared to be the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. Standard traffic collision reports and evaluations took place following officers' response.

In February, Van Dyke became the oldest celebrity to compete on 'The Masked Singer'.

The actor sang Billie Holliday's 'When You're Smiling' under the guise of an enchanted forest gnome.

"It looked like fun to me which it was. I did it because I knew that nobody would have ever guess they'd have a 97-year-old guy on there," he said.

Van Dyke appeared in the original cast of the 1960 Broadway musical 'Bye, Bye Birdie' and soon became a notable American figure with his role in 'Dick Van Dyke Show', which ran from 1961-1966.

He went on to appear in several films, including the movie adaptation of 'Bye, Bye Birdie' (1963) and 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' (1968).

He has won a Tony, Grammy, a daytime Emmy and four primetime Emmys for his performances over the years, plus he received two Golden Globe nominations.

Van Dyke has four children, Christian, Barry, Stacy and Carrie Beth. In 2012, he married Arlene Silver, whom he met six years earlier at the SAG Awards.

IANS

#Van Dyke

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fresh FIR filed against Amritpal Singh on complaint of ‘granthi’; new image shows him on motorised cart with bike

2
Diaspora

Amritpal's wife is a UK-based NRI; here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar

3
Punjab

Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh

4
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's NRI wife, mother quizzed over foreign funding

5
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer; Raja Warring says 'praying for your speedy recovery'

6
Punjab

Diljit Dosanjh, Imitiaz Ali, Parineeti Chopra summoned over Chamkila biopic

7
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan protesters hurl flares, bottles amid heightened security at Indian mission in London

8
Nation

Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in jail in defamation case; granted bail

9
Haryana

Kurukshetra woman handed over to Punjab Police for 'sheltering' Amritpal

10
Diaspora

After barricades removed in Delhi, UK promises beefed-up security for Indian missions, staff

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh’s wife, UK-based NRI, Here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar
Diaspora

Amritpal's wife is a UK-based NRI; here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar

Gujarat court to deliver verdict in 2019 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi today
Nation

Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in jail in defamation case; granted bail

10 lakh addicts in Punjab, minister tells Vidhan Sabha
Punjab

10 lakh drug addicts in Punjab, Health Minister tells Vidhan Sabha

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir’s Anantnag
Trending

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir's Anantnag

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65
Chandigarh

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT
Trending

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Seeking blessings
Lifestyle

Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy

Top News

Amritpal chase: From Punjab to Haryana, police chalk out Khalistan sympathiser’s escape route

Amritpal chase: From Punjab to Haryana, police chalk out Khalistan sympathiser’s escape route

Punjab police, Central agencies on Khalistan sympathiser’s t...

Gujarat court to deliver verdict in 2019 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi today

Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in jail in defamation case; granted bail

The case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged ‘how come ...

Rahul Gandhi faces Lok Sabha disqualification risk over 2-year sentence in defamation case

Rahul Gandhi faces Lok Sabha disqualification risk over 2-year sentence in defamation case

Can't keep defaming people, democracy and the country and ex...

Does Congress want complete freedom for Rahul to abuse people: BJP

Does Congress want complete freedom for Rahul to abuse people: BJP

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad hits out at Congress presiden...

CJI to set up new Constitution Bench to hear petitions against polygamy, ‘nikah halala’

CJI to set up new Constitution Bench to hear petitions against polygamy, ‘nikah halala’

In 2017, top court declared practice of instant triple talaq...


Cities

View All

Patwari post aspirants fail to apply online due to Internet suspension

Patwari post aspirants fail to apply online due to Internet suspension

Mobile net shutdown hits Ajnala, Tarn Taran residents

With city in seismic zone, safety measures need to be in place

Quake tremors felt in holy city

Multi-skill centre helps 20-yr-old youth overcome odds, become self-reliant

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Mobile internet services resume in 2 areas of Mohali, Moga, Sangrur, Ajnala; suspension extended in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur districts

Mobile internet services resume in 2 areas of Mohali, Moga, Sangrur, Ajnala; suspension extended in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur districts

Ahmedabad-Chandigarh-Srinagar flight on summer schedule

Fire safety goes for toss as CITCO says cheers sans NOC

Two Chandigarh cops land in CBI net for taking Rs 50K bribe

Chandigarh: Ex-Union Minister's nephew among two found hanging

Peon at MCD-run school arrested for gangraping class 5 student

Peon at MCD-run school arrested for gangraping class 5 student

AAP to start campaign 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao' from Delhi's Jantar Mantar today

Delhi Govt presents Rs 78,800-cr Budget, thrust on transportation

Excise case: Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till April 5

HC reserves order on Jain's bail plea in PMLA case

ATP, two accomplices caught taking ~8L bribe

ATP, two accomplices caught taking Rs 8L bribe

Akali leadership seeks release of ‘innocent’ youths, hands over memorandum to DC

Punjab Speaker 'biased, puppet in hands of AAP govt', says Phillaur MLA

Judge visits Hoshiarpur Central Jail, inspects kitchen

Daughters light mother's pyre

Rain, hailstorm flatten wheat crop over 53K hectares in dist

Rain, hailstorm flatten wheat crop over 53K hectares in dist

Three of thieves' gang held, four motorbikes recovered

Sewer connections of 5 ‘ahatas’ cut

2 nabbed with heroin, opium

Snatchers target three more in city

All 22 convicts of Nabha jailbreak case get 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment

All 22 convicts of Nabha jailbreak case get 10 years' rigorous imprisonment

Varsity’s estimated deficit climbs to Rs 285 cr

Disgruntled employees demand VC’s resignation

Fatehgarh Sahib villages to get town-like facilities, says MLA

Awareness on healthy lifestyle need of hour: Experts