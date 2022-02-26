A day before launch, Ekta Kapoor-Kangana Ranaut show Lock Upp might cancel its premiere

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 26

Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp was to premiere on Sunday, February 27, but it seems like this Ekta Kapoor production has landed in trouble. Going by the latest promo, the show doesn’t have a release date anymore. On Saturday, Ekta released a new promo that confirms Karanvir Bohra as the fouth contestant on the show but the promo does not show the release date. The change in the premiere date comes shortly after Lock Upp ran into legal trouble. The show has been accused of plagiarising the concept.

A Hyderabad-based businessman named Sanober Baig has been reportedly granted a stay order against the makers of Lock Upp. He has alleged that the concept of the show has been plagiarised by Ekta Kapoor’s ALT Balaji, MX Player and Endemol Shine.

According to The Indian Express, Baig has claimed that Lock Upp is based on his idea of a show called The Jail. The idea was registered in March 2018 and the concept was shared with Endemol Shine India’s Abhishek Rege. According to Hindustan Times, a case of copyright infringement was previously filed against Alt Balaji, Balaji Telefilms, Karan Medi’s MX Player, Endemol Shine, Ekta Kapoor and Endemol Shine. The next hearing in the case will take place on March 9.

An official statement regarding the development is yet to be issued by the makers.

It was last month when Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut announced the show and earlier this month, they did an official launch event too. The show would lock up 16 popular celebrity contestants in Kangana Ranaut’s jail wherein they will compete for the most basic amenities.

So far, Kaaranvir, TV actress and model Nisha Rawal, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and Wrestling Champion Babita Phogat have been confirmed for the show.

#ekta kapoor #kangana ranaut #lockupp