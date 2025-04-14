A day to remember

Baisakhi celebrations on the West Coast turned joyous as the City of San Diego officially proclaimed April 13 as Amjad Ali Khan Day!

The City Council President Pro Tem Kent Lee honoured Amjad Ali Khan’s extraordinary artistic achievements and his profound cultural impact as a globally celebrated virtuoso of the sarod marking the special day.

Expressing his gratitude, Khan stated, “I am extremely honoured and humbled by the great honour bestowed upon me by Council President Pro Tem Kent Lee by declaring April 13 as Amjad Ali Khan Day in a proclamation made by the city council of the city of San Diego. Every award is a blessing for any artiste especially when they receive it at a time while they are still serving the world of music.”

Advertisement

Currently, Khan is on a tour in the US with his sons Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash.