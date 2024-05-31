A decade of drama

To mark the completion of their ten years in the theatre industry, Khela, a Chandigarh-based theatre group has organised a three-day theatre festival at the mini-auditorium, Tagore theatre. The event will be held from today till June 2, and will feature the plays Ho Rahega Kuch Na Kuch, The Anarchist and New Year’s Eve at Murdaghar.

The first of the three plays, Ho Rahega Kuch Na Kuch is the winner of the prestigious Pulitzer prize for drama in 1980. A depiction of a mother-son relationship, the play recounts a seemingly normal evening when Paul announces to his mother that he is going to shoot himself within the next two hours. The mother, shocked at first, thinks of this declaration as nothing but a mere joke. What follows is a heated exchange in this 90-minute play.

The second play, The Anarchist is a story of love and joy laced with humourous twists and turns. Rax and Joya fall head over heels for each other and live a ‘happy married life’, till Joya realises that asking for sexual freedom, especially as a woman, is tough. The play is a take on love, sex and choice, laced with humour.

New Year’s Eve at Murdaghar is the third and final play that will be a part of the event. An unexplained event on the New Year’s Eve makes the otherwise ordinary not-so-happening life of a nurse, inside a morgue, thrilling and memorable, provoking the audience to ponder whether there is always a logical explanation for what happens?

These plays, directed by Namrata Sharma, recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, will be showcased from 6:30 p.m. onwards.

— Divij Sharma