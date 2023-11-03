A father's confessions

In the world of entertainment, the life of an actor can be demanding, filled with long shooting schedules and constant hustle. However, for Karanvir Bohra, who portrays the character of Viraj Dobriyal in the popular Star Bharat show Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartien Laagu, family always comes first.

The actor, who has three daughters, recently talked about how he manages his time to create memorable moments with his kids while juggling a busy acting career.

“Being an actor, it sometimes becomes difficult to spend quality time with your family, especially with your kids, but I try to spend as much time as possible,” Karanvir said. “Being a father of three beautiful daughters has completely transformed me as a person. I spend most of my time with them, from starting my day by waking them up with cuddles and kisses to ending my day by tucking them into bed and reading them bedtime stories.”

Speaking about the difference and similarities between Viraj Dobriyal and Karanvir Bohra, the father, he said, “With generations, parents have become friendly with their kids. I am a lenient father. Viraj is a little controlling and possessive about his daughter; he is like an old-fashioned parent.”

