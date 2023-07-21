A glimpse of The Marvels

Marvel Studios reveals new images of The Marvels, starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, and Samuel L Jackson.

Debuting a new look into the photon-blasting trio of The Marvels, Marvel Studios offers a glimpse into the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s highly anticipated upcoming film. Fans are treated to new images of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan, aka Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), along with returning character Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). The images also tease the mysterious returns of both the Kree and the Skrulls in the sequel to Captain Marvel.

Directed by Nia Dacosta, The Marvels will release this Diwali in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.