A glimpse of The Marvels

Marvel Studios reveals new images of The Marvels, starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, and Samuel L Jackson.
Debuting a new look into the photon-blasting trio of The Marvels, Marvel Studios offers a glimpse into the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s highly anticipated upcoming film. Fans are treated to new images of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan, aka Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), along with returning character Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). The images also tease the mysterious returns of both the Kree and the Skrulls in the sequel to Captain Marvel.
Directed by Nia Dacosta, The Marvels will release this Diwali in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operation resumes at Maharashtra landslide site; 119 villagers yet to be traced
16 bodies have been recovered, while 93 residents have been ...
4.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Jaipur
The earthquake occurs at 4.09 am and strikes at a shallow de...
Rajasthan minister's nephew booked for scuffle at Jaipur hotel
Police have filed two FIRs in connection with the alleged ra...
India, US agree to work towards broader, deeper bilateral Drug Policy Framework
During the two-day meeting, the delegations discussed Presid...
3 arrested following scuffle at Sheshnag camp of Amarnath Yatra
A case has been registered at Pahalgam police station and th...