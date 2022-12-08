‘A good story is my muse,’ says Khakee creator Neeraj Pandey

Mona

In Khakee, creator Neeraj Pandey and lead actors Karan Tacker and Avinash Tiwary have found a hit! Their phones haven’t stopped ringing ever since the show dropped on November 25. Among others it’s director Farah Khan who is surprised by Karan’s performance as super cop Amit Lodha. This Netflix show, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter happened due to a chance meeting between Amit Lodha and Neeraj. “An IIT alumnus, who ended up in the Indian Police Service, posted in Bihar – everything right from a typical day to the kind of cases he handled, made for a fascinating story and thus, Khakee was born.”

So strong was his commitment for Lodha’s story that Neeraj bought the rights for the book even before a single word was written. “There are many instances which are not incorporated in the book but are a part of the show. So, even the readers and the fan base of Lodha would have some surprises!”says Neeraj, National Film Awards winning director, who has helmed A Wednesday, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Special OPS.

To cast Karan Tacker as Lodha and Avinash Tiwary as dreaded gangster Chandan Mahto was a gamble that paid off. Neeraj, who also wrote Khakee, says that casting was one of the major challenges.

Karan, upbeat about the response, says, “Neeraj sir told me Bihar Diaries is available online, read it. I did as asked and called him back saying, “Amit Lodha reporting sir!”

It was as dramatic an entry for Avinash as well. “Our director Bhav Dhulia narrated the show, and sent a few chapters from the script. I was excited and petrified at the same time. I wasn’t sure if I would be able to pull it off. But then I thought to myself ‘it’s the creators’ call’, and took the plunge.”

Karan and Avinash got along massively well, though the director’s diktat was to keep the police and gangsters apart on the sets. “So much so, I was frowned at for hanging out with an actor who played a gangster,” laughs Avinash.

Karan adds, “In the climax sequence, I chased him around. I offered him my massage gun for it was so gruelling. Similar age and interests, we hit it off as soon as we met.”

The series was taxing, and more than once they asked themselves if they made the right career choice by joining this profession. For Avinash, it was a decision he made despite the fact that everyone told him not to. Same was the case with Karan. “When I revealed to my family about my intention to act, all hell broke loose. My father’s Punjabiyat came out in full physicality,” he guffaws.

For Neeraj, to see his actors grinning ear-to-ear is a reward for him. “We shot in Jharkhand, were constantly on the move with a huge cast of about 150, all looking after one another. Together we trudged along.

Khakee now, and Special OPS before it, has crime become Neeraj’s muse? “Oh no. It’s a good story that’s my muse.”

Thank you

Karan Tacker penned a heartwarming post for the IPS Lodha expressing his gratitude towards the inspirational story, guidance and support through his journey to play his part. He wrote, “I wanna take this moment to thank the man who made it possible. Had it not been for his struggles, we would not have had a show to make. IPS Amit Lodha, thank you that I got to emulate your life on celluloid. I’m indebted to you sir, not only as an actor but also as a citizen, who feels safe and secure because of men and women like you in uniform. Jai Hind!”