A good tune has the power to inspire, soothe and motivate. On World Music Day, celebs talk about the power of soulful notes, their favourite singers and songs

Magical effect

Kashish Duggal

Music is like magic to me; it has the power to transform my mood and uplift the spirit. Music is therapeutic, provides solace during tough times and amplifies joy during happy moments. It inspires me by sparking creativity, offering comfort and connecting me to deeper emotions. I particularly enjoy listening to artistes like Arijit Singh and Satinder Sartaj because they pour their souls into the songs. Currently, my favourite song is Ve Haniya.

Aalisha Panwar and Twinkle Arora

Peppy feeling

Seema Kapoor

I have a long playlist consisting of various artistes, and I love to hear them mostly while on a drive or during exercise sessions. I love music that inspires, uplifts and peps up the mood. The list of my favourite singers is huge, from Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson to Rafi saab, Aasha ji, Kumar Sanu, to contemporary ones like B Praak, Arijit Singh, Afsana Khan, and the Nooran Sisters. I also like to listen to Pasoori because its lyrics, singing and music touch my heart.

Kishore Kumar fan

Saanand Verma

Music is as close to me as acting. I have a tanpura, a harmonium, a guitar, and a keyboard to play music. I am a big fan of Kishore Kumar. I always listen to his songs; even though he did not learn classical music formally he was a great singer. He brought yodeling to India, and was a versatile artiste, actor, and music director. His songs have had a lasting impact on me.

Love all genres

Twinkle Arora

Music puts me in better mood. It helps me be more productive. I am a person who loves all the genres; it just depends on my mood as to what I want to listen. But if I have to choose, I’ll go for pop or sometimes Sufi. Arijit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh have some kind of calmness in their voices.

Motivation factor

Aalisha Panwar

Music is my constant companion; it fuels my creativity and helps me unwind after a long day of shooting. Whether I’m preparing for a role or just relaxing, music is always there, setting the mood and keeping me motivated. I love listening to Bollywood music. Arijit Singh is my favourite Bollywood singer; his voice is so soulful and expressive and he can convey so much emotion through his songs. Currently, I’m hooked on Dil Hi Toh Hai from the movie The Sky Is Pink. I really admire the song’s beautiful melody and heartfelt lyrics.

It’s a blessing

Aparna Dixit

I begin my day by listening to bhajans to uplift my mood. I feel music has the power to take you into a different zone. I feel all artistes, especially music composers and lyricists, have a blessing from God. I think Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal are amazing singers. MM Keeravani is a music composer whose work I admire, and, of course, there is AR Rahman. I enjoy listening to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle too.

lifts the mood

Sachin Parikh

Music really helps relax my mind. It plays a crucial role in shaping my mood. Jagjit Singh, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal and Lata ji are my all-time favourite singers. The range of their voices gives a different high and makes me want to keep listening to them again and again.

Food for the soul

Celesti Bairagey

Whether I’m getting ready for a shoot or just chilling, music sets the mood for my day. When I’m stressed or feeling down, music can lift me up and turn my day around. Lately, I’ve been hooked on to Sajni from Laapataa Ladies.