A hug, a kiss and some chit-chat over ‘new baby’ and Covid, that’s what happened when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol ran into each other on a Mumbai road

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 3

Bollywood beauties Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol were spotted outside the Mehboob Studios in Mumbai on Thursday. They shared a hug and a kiss as paparazzi clicked their photos. The two had bumped into each other in a pleasant surprise. Seeing them outside the studio, paparazzi missed no chance to capture the ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham reunion’. Twinning in black pants and white shirts, the two were excited to see each other.

In a video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, the two actress can be heard catching up on their lives. Kareena asks Kajol, “What’s happening?” to which Kajol nods to convey things are fine. Then an excited Kajol screams, “How’s your new baby?” referring to baby Jeh. Kareena expresses her joy as she says, “Oh, God, he is one year already. Covid, everything… we all had Covid. Did you have Covid? And Kajol tells her, “I had Covid, I am Covid recovered.”

Kareena then shares with Kajol that her sister Karisma Kapoor also tested positive. “Lolo also just tested positive yesterday. Everyone is getting it… has Ajay dodged it?” Kareena enquires about Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn. Kajol responds, “Ajay seems to have dodged it, I don’t know how.”

The two then share a hug and Kajol plants a kiss on Kareena’s cheek wile paparazzi continues clicking their photos.

Here's the video:

Fans are happy to see them together and their interaction makes them say things like, “Norml log h ye bhi yr (These are also normal people),” as wrote a fan. One fan commented, “Beautiful and gorgeous both are my favourite.” A fan wrote, “. “Areeeee!!!! Poo-Anjali.” Another comment read, “Kabhi khushi kbhi gam part two banaoo abb."

Kajol and Kareena have starred together in two films. First was Karan Johar’s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ in which Kajol played Anjali, elder sister to Kareena’s Pooja (Poo). Their second movie together was ‘We Are Family’. In ‘We are Family’, a remake of Hollywood hit Stepmother starring Susan Sarandon and Julia Roberts, Kareena plays the second wife of Kajol's ex-husband.

