A journey called Pashminna - Dhaage Mohobbat Ke

Sony SAB embarks on an exciting journey with its latest show, Pashminna —Dhaage Mohobbat Ke. The show is set against the backdrop of Kashmir and unfolds a classic love story between two individuals from diverse walks of life. Featuring Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, and Nishant Malkani among others. Pashminna — Dhaage Mohobbat Ke showcases a fresh perspective on love..
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel won’t pause Gaza siege until hostages freed; US urges restraint
Tel Aviv targets 2 Syrian airports to prevent Iran from send...
Operation Ajay: First flight to evacuate Indians lands in Israel's Tel Aviv
India calls for dialogue, favours 2-state solution
‘We can’t kill a child’: Supreme Court on plea to terminate 26-week pregnancy
Asks petitioner to reconsider decision
India 111th on hunger index; erroneous: Govt
Behind Pakistan, Nepal Bangladesh & Sri Lanka
Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts
Implementation subject to SC approval: CM