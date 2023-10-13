A journey called Pashminna - Dhaage Mohobbat Ke

Sony SAB embarks on an exciting journey with its latest show, Pashminna —Dhaage Mohobbat Ke. The show is set against the backdrop of Kashmir and unfolds a classic love story between two individuals from diverse walks of life. Featuring Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, and Nishant Malkani among others. Pashminna — Dhaage Mohobbat Ke showcases a fresh perspective on love..

#Kashmir