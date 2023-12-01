A look at Chola Dynasty's hidden marvels

Embark on an enthralling voyage through time with Maniesh Paul in the captivating eight-part docu-series, History Hunter. In the upcoming episode, the spotlight turns to Brihadeeswara Temple, an ancient sanctuary steeped in secrets from the Chola dynasty era, nestled in the heart of Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district.
Maniesh gives insights into the creation of the temple, revealing the collaborative efforts of highly skilled craftsmen from across India. The temple boasts 108 Karanas sculptures, showcasing the artistry of Bharatnatyams, Nandi, Shiva, Vimana, Griha, and Shivaling.
Highlighting the structural marvels, Maniesh unveils the temple’s grandeur — standing at an impressive 216 feet, crowned by an 80-ton granite capstone, known as the Stupi. The temple’s construction involved 27,000 cubic meters of granite, with the Shri Vimana alone comprising 17,000 cubic meters, featuring a unique granite.
