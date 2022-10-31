A stellar batch of new content is hitting OTT post the festive season. So, mark your calendar and enjoy these exhilarating titles

November 2: Enola Holmes 2 on Netflix

After solving her first case, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill), and opens her own agency — only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn’t as easy as it seems. Enola gets her first official job, to find her missing sister. But this case proves to be far more puzzling than expected.

November 2: Below Deck Adventure on Hayu

This brand-new Below Deck spin-off takes viewers beyond the deck and off the yacht as passengers paraglide, explore caves and take extreme helicopter rides along the Norwegian Fjords. The series features thrill-seeking guests looking to push their limits for an unforgettable experience along the picturesque landscapes rich in Vikings history.

November 4: The Crown Season 5 on Netflix

With the new decade in its stride, the royal family members are presented with possibly their biggest challenge to date; as the public openly question their role in 90s Britain. This turbulent decade for the royal family has been well documented and interpreted by journalists, biographers and historians. The new season will see Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and others.

November 4: Minx on Lionsgate Play

For the lovers of some meaningful drama with a touch of comedy, Minx, created by Ellen Rapoport and starring Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson, and Michael Angarano, is set in the 1970s when a young feminist from Los Angeles joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first women’s erotic magazine. Through this unlikely alliance, the characters discover how meaningful relationships blossom in the oddest places.

November 4: My Policeman on Prime Video

A romantic period drama set in 1957 Britain. The film shows the love triangle of a gay policeman, Tom (Harry Styles), a teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and a museum curator Patrick (David Dawson). Tom marries Marion while he is still in love with Patrick, leading them on an emotional journey. While the hide-and-seek game results in longing and regret, years later in 1990, the trio has one last chance to repair their past mistakes as they reunite under dire circumstances.