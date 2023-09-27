 A swim in a nuclear crater in Kazakhstan or playing with colours in Braj Bhumi? If you are feeling adventurous, these five travel docu-series will show you how to get there : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • A swim in a nuclear crater in Kazakhstan or playing with colours in Braj Bhumi? If you are feeling adventurous, these five travel docu-series will show you how to get there

A swim in a nuclear crater in Kazakhstan or playing with colours in Braj Bhumi? If you are feeling adventurous, these five travel docu-series will show you how to get there

A swim in a nuclear crater in Kazakhstan or playing with colours in Braj Bhumi? If you are feeling adventurous, these five travel docu-series will show you how to get there

Dark Tourist



Mona

Right from adventurous to celebratory to macabre, this World Tourism Day we bring you different hues of tourism celebrated in travel docu-series shot across the world. Each with a unique spin – a biking trip from Berlin to Beijing by two friends with a dream to raise funds for a school; sampling unique lifestyle across the Andes, and risking life in places just for a weird vacation, OTT offers ample choice to suit the different moods.

Dare to venture?

Dark Tourist (2018)

Life can be dangerous when you are a ‘dark tourist’. New Zealand filmmaker and journalist David Farrier takes us on a vacation to places of death and destruction. The 2018 Netflix original series Dark Tourist is mad and morbid taking the viewers on a dangerous holiday, including a swim in a lake made by a nuclear blast in cand witness an exorcism in Mexico. The eight episodes, each more dangerous than another, make Ferrier happy to be alive. Viewer’s discretion is advised, for the series deals with the themes of violence and suicide.

For the uninitiated, Dark Tourism, also called black tourism, morbid tourism or grief tourism, deals with travel largely to historical places associated with tragedy.

Magical Andes

Magic of the mountains

Magical Andes (2019)

Magical Andes, the Netflix docu-series, explores South America’s mountains and the inhabitants of that area. The first season explores the link between ancient traditions and modernity in Peru, its vast cities coexisting with symbols of the Inca empire like Machu Picchu; and adventurers try to conquer the active volcano Cotopaxi in Ecuador among others. Its second season explores the longest continental mountain range of the world through seven countries —Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia and Venezuela and the unique lifestyles of the people.

Down to Earth with Zac Efron

Keeping the earth green

Down to Earth With Zac Efron (2020)

Daytime Emmy Award winner, this Netflix docu-series explores the world through the lens of sustainable practices. The series has the teen idol Zac Efron (Troy Bolton in the High School Musical) and his trips to France, Puerto Rico, London, Iceland, Costa Rica, Peru, and Sardinia capturing the green practices. The series’ second season explores Australia. Right from Sydney to the Greater Blue Mountains, Zac and co-host Darin Olien film eco-warriors to know about habitat conservation.

India’s Mega Festivals

Some celebratory hue

India’s Mega Festivals (2023)

India’s Mega Festivals on Disney + Hotstar holds a celebratory hue. It has famous Chef Gary Mehigan in his favourite destination – India - and weaving along a tapestry of colour, competition and culture. He visits different parts of the country exploring traditions and celebrations with various festivals like Holi in Braj Bhumi and Onam in Kerala. Chef Paolo Naranjo joins Mehigan in this journey exploring grand Ganesh Utsav in Maharashtra. Beauty of this series is how these two foreigners blend in the crowd to present the traditional and modern ways of celebrations side by side.

Theme for a dream

Biking Borders (2019)

This Netflix documentary has two best friends, Max and Nono, undertake a 15,000 km biking trip from Berlin to Beijing fundraising throughout their trip to build a school in Guatemala. Directed by Max Jabs, this inspiring documentary comes with a dash of humour and holds all colours of hospitality, melancholy and tragedy. It’s U/A13+ on account of language, nudity and tobacco use.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

6 men and 2 vehicles were involved in Hardeep Nijjar's killing: Report

2
Health

Chinese virologist warns ‘Disease X’ could be next pandemic, kill 50 million people

3
India

Days when few nations set agenda and expected others to fall in line are over, Jaishankar tells UNGA

4
Diaspora

Indian national pleads guilty to marriage fraud to obtain US green card

5
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

6
Punjab

Give Chandigarh to Punjab, no spare water to share: CM Bhagwant Mann at Northern Zonal Council meeting

7
Punjab

Northern Zonal Council meet held in Amritsar under chairmanship of Home Minister Amit Shah

8
Chandigarh

Manoj Tripathi appointed BBMB chairman

9
Delhi

Rs 20 crore jewellery heist: Burglars drill into shop in Delhi, flee with ornaments

10
India

UP woman chops off man's private parts after he refuses to get intimate with her friend

Don't Miss

View All
At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Punjab

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

‘Students mustn’t go to Canada till they’ve Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee’
Jalandhar

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress
Science Technology

World’s largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature

Top News

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing

The minister's comments come against the backdrop of the US ...

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Describing the allegations levelled by Justin Trudeau agains...

NIA raids 30 places in Punjab to unearth terrorist-gangster-smuggler nexus

NIA raids 30 places in Punjab to unearth terrorist-gangster-smuggler nexus

Raids 51 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi

BSF seizes 1.5 kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

BSF seizes 1.5kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

The seized substances are three packets of narcotics, wrappe...

Chandigarh scientist honoured at CSIR's 82nd foundation day

Chandigarh scientist honoured at CSIR's 82nd foundation day

Ashwani Kumar's work on potential reduction in TB treatment ...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 1.5 kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

BSF seizes 1.5kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

Traditional welcome given to dignitaries at meeting of Northern Zonal Council in Amritsar

Long routes to reach destination, traffic snarls irk commuters in Amritsar

Baljit Singh Daduwal appeals to Amit Shah to hold SGPC General House elections

Himachal CM Sukhu visits Jallianwala Bagh, offers prayers at Golden Temple

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games; creates world record

Lok Sabha polls: Harsimrat Badal to contest from Bathinda

Chandigarh scientist honoured at CSIR's 82nd foundation day

Chandigarh scientist honoured at CSIR's 82nd foundation day

Shut over eco norms, Berkeley complex in Chandigarh unsealed on Supreme Court order

50 doctors on deputation to Chandigarh for over 10 years get extension

Stone laid 6 months ago by Kirron Kher, work on road in Chandigarh's Kishangarh yet to start; activists protest

Ambala hospitals accused of negligence as 2 kids die

26-year-old Delhi man tied to pole, beaten to death on suspicion of theft

26-year-old Delhi man tied to pole, beaten to death on suspicion of theft

Rs 20-crore heist at Delhi jewellery shop

Join hands to check stubble burning, Delhi L-G tells northern states

Stage set for DUTA election today

Woman ‘disrespects’ sacred weapons, held

Jalandhar: Woman ‘disrespects’ sacred weapons, assaults gurdwara priest, held

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

US-based NRI father-daughter duo found dead at residence in Phagwara

Two nabbed with 5 stolen motorcycles

Speaker visits flood-hit Lohian, announces Rs 10L grant for strengthening of dhussi bundh

Power theft: PSPCL detects 220 cases, 57L fine imposed

Power theft: PSPCL detects 220 cases, 57L fine imposed

Patient’s death: Now, docs appointed nodal officers for Ludhiana Civil Hospital depts

Get 10% rebate on property tax till Sept 30

Toddler crushed to death by school van

Ludhiana cop wanted in drug case held

Retired Punjabi University professors protest for pension

Retired Punjabi University professors protest for pension in Patiala

Punjabi University Syndicate gives nod to regularisation of 166 non-teaching staff

Patiala MC under fire for taking pupils to rally sans parents' permission

Punjabi University lad bags two gold in shooting championship

PPS Nabha hockey players shine in tourney