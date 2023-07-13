A tribute to Birju Maharaj

Nishant Bhat is all set to release his first ever music video, Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab, on July 14. He says, “In Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab, we’ve tried to capture the essence of Indian classical dance. It was my dream to learn Kathak from the late Birju Maharaj, and this song is my tribute to him. He is a role model for all the dancers, and I’ve been trying to follow in his footsteps.”