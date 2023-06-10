A twisted tale

Himanshu Malhotra will be seen in Hungama’s upcoming murder mystery, Mauka Ya Dhokha. He plays the character of Amit Sehgal, who was deceived by Shalini, played by Samikssha Batnagar, and Satyajit, played by Aabhaas Mehta.

Speaking about his new role, Himanshu says, “Amit Sehgal, my character in Mauka Ya Dhokha is trapped. It was difficult trying to portray a nuanced character that’s very different from who I am in real life. I took it as a challenge to innovate and get into the skin of the character. The show is an intriguing murder mystery that will offer a unique encounter for the audience.”