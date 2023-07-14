A YouTuber proposes to her boyfriend at Kedarnath temple and uploads the video. Is it love or stunt to get likes? Celebs stand divided

Recently a YouTuber made news that she proposed to her boyfriend on the premises of the Kedarnath temple, going down on one knee and giving him a ring. The couple was dressed in traditional attire. The video went viral and it left the internet divided.

Now, using phones in Kedarnath temple has been banned, and a complaint has been lodged against the couple. Here is what the celebs have to say…

Recording not justified

Rajniesh Duggall

I feel when two people love each other and their souls are connected, it’s a divine intervention or a calling from above. So, there is nothing wrong with proposing in a religious place. But yes, I feel recording this and putting this on social media is definitely not the correct thing. Cameras in most shrines and religious places are banned for a reason. When you are there, you should be there with all your heart.

No harm done

Pawan Chopra

I feel society, as it was formed in ancient times, has run its course. There is zero tolerance for love or friendship now. For me, it’s such a beautiful moment in front of the beautiful Kedarnath temple. Someone with a very rigid and closed mindset will only object to it. Nothing can be more laughable than banning the phones for this incident. Why do we pray? Why do we go to temples? It’s love for God, and we come back feeling God has showered us with blessings and love. To celebrate that very love, if two people propose there with all the dignity and respect of the place, where is the harm?

Sweet gesture

Sheeba Akashdeep

I am not sure what’s objectionable about this. It is very sweet, and it is a blend of tradition and progress. They are appropriately dressed and wish to solemnise their special occasion in front of the Almighty. What’s wrong with it exactly? Have people nothing better to do than troll?

For Instagram’s sake?

Romiit Raaj

You cannot do silly things and make reels or videos just for publicity and social media in holy places. People are losing their minds. You have to respect the holy places and also other bhakts who are going to temples to pray. It’s so silly and wrong to see people going on their knees just for likes on Instagram.

Can’t be allowed

Esha Gaur

The girl chose the right place to propose to him, but if the government also allows these things, then it becomes a nuisance. Every random person will reach there and do such things. So, the government is doing its work. I’m not saying the girl did anything wrong at all, but these things can be done in other places as well.

What’s wrong with it?

Puneet Dixit

There is nothing wrong with this. The world exists because of love, and in India, love has been made taboo. You get married in a temple, but now you are not allowed to propose. What nonsense.

Publicity stunt

Raghav Kansal

Well, I see no wrong in someone proposing in front of a God, as we take our marriage oaths in the name of God. But if it’s for social media gain, then I am completely against it, as we Indians are very sensitive about our Gods and wouldn’t want to include them in publicity.