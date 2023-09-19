Aadesh Chaudhary talks about hi journey

He dreamt of making it big in showbiz and that is exactly what actor Aadesh Chaudhary is doing. “Well, I’ve always been sorted. Since childhood, my dream was to become an actor. I have been focused and driven to work on that. So, I worked really hard and set my dreams and goals from childhood to move forward,” he says.

He adds, “My family wasn’t supportive; my dad’s first advice was to complete my engineering. I pursued my studies in B. Tech and got the opportunity to come to Mumbai.”