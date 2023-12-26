Aadesh Chaudhary, who was seen in Diya Aur Baati Hum, Doli Armaanon Ki, Laal Ishq and Maitree, talks about the industry

OTT has given tough competition to Bollywood. Your comment?

The movie tickets are very expensive, so people think twice before going to watch films in theatres. Also, Bollywood is not doing good in terms of content and so the audiences have an inclination towards OTT.

The entertainment industry has its highs and lows. Sometimes there is a lot of work, sometimes there is no work. Did you ever feel you chose the wrong profession?

It is true that in the industry there are highs and lows. It happens that sometimes you have some work and sometimes you just don’t have anything to do. I never felt I had chosen the wrong profession. But I have realised that I can’t solely dependent on acting profession.

Do you have an alternate profession?

I am also working on something.

People are attracted to the entertainment industry because of the glamour of it. But all that glitters is not gold. What is your viewpoint?

Well yes, when you are young you think differently. The moment you get into it, you realise that talent is not the only thing that’s required. There are other factors like networking, PR etc. that are equally important. So, it is not wrong to say that all that glitters is not gold.

What does success mean to you?

Every person goes through the phase of struggling, even a star struggles to stick to his position. Since there are so many actors, many mediums and other factors, due to which hard work is not the only thing that works, even luck plays a crucial role.

How many years have you completed?

I have been in the industry for 18 years. When I came to Mumbai, I attended the acting course by Anupam Kher and interestingly, Deepika Padukone was in my batch. I worked with Kader Khan sahab for almost one year and also did theatre with them. Then I got my first show in 2005, Mohalla Mohabbat Wala. I am still craving for better opportunities as I feel I am still not satisfied.

The pace of Mumbai is very fast. Does it give you a kick or do you feel it is getting too stressful?

Life in Mumbai is fast paced. You don’t get enough time to rest. You’ll find yourself running here and there. I think this city lacks peace and makes you stressed. You will find yourself thinking about work constantly. When I visit my hometown, I try not to think about work. But in Mumbai it is hard to not think about your work and live stress-free.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bollywood