Aadhya Anand loves the praise for Crushed S3

Aadhya Anand, who plays the role of Aadhya in the Amazon miniTV’s riveting rom-com series Crushed S3, has expressed her joy regarding the love garnered by the latest season of Crushed. She said, “The response to Crushed S3 has been truly invigorating, exceeding all our expectations. As actors, it is the most rewarding experience to see our work resonate with the masses. The love we have received from the audience for our portrayals in Crushed S3 has been heartwarming, to say the least. We are immensely grateful to our viewers for their overwhelming support. Sending lots of love and hugs to each one of them for showering us with so much love.”

The talented actress added, “Other than my character, Aadhya Mathur, I would have loved to play the role of Zoya. She is full of life, carefree, sorted, confident and talks her mind. Her straightforward approach to doing things she believes in makes her an utterly endearing character.”

