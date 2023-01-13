Aaditya Bajpayee shares his prep work for ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’

Aaditya Bajpayee will be seen in Zing TV’s popular show Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. Aaditya says “My character’s name is Ishan Shekhawat, he fears his father too much, but later in the show he realises he has a life too. There is no similarity between me and my character because I am not that rude. Also, some instances are similar such as the past love life of the character that I could relate to.” It was Aditya’s childhood dream to be cast in this show, as he used to watch it before entering the industry. On experiences during the shoot, he adds, “I never drove a manual car, I drove automatic and when I got selected, I got to know that I’ll have to drive manual. I had to learn it within two days, and I am happy that my co-actors feels safe around me.”