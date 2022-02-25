Aakanksha Sareen talks about her role in ‘Gurmukh’

Aakanksha Sareen, who hails from Punjab, is best known for hit songs like Teeji Seat, Dil Darda, Haveli, Pekeyan, Nu and her role in films like Dulla Vaily, Jagga Jiunda E, among others. The actress will next be seen in Gurmukh, alongside Kuljinder Singh Sidhu and Sara Gurpal. Talking about it, she says,”Gurmukh is made on a very sensitive topic. It highlights a very serious subject. It emphasises on how the society works in terms of values, good deeds and helping each other for a better environment.”
She adds, “I have a very prominent role. The entire film and story line is based on my role, and what happens with it. It is the core subject of the film and people will love to see me doing something extremely different and challenging, which I have never done before.”
