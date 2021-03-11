Aalisha Panwar shoots for Blind Love Season 3 in Himachal

Aalisha Panwar is currently shooting for the third season of Blind Love in Himachal Pradesh. Speaking about the project, Aalisha says, “The journey of Blind Love has been a memorable ride. For the first time in my career, I have played the character of a blind girl - Naina. The audience loved the first season and then our fans wanted the second season. And now Blind Love 3 is coming up on public demand and we can’t thank our fans enough.”

Shooting in Himachal Pradesh which happens to be Aalisha’s hometown, the actress adds, “It is a fulfilling experience shooting in Himachal Pradesh. In the first season we shot in Shimla and then in the second season we were in Salong and now for the third season we are in Chail. Even our film has all the extras from the locals only. Surrounded by your own set of people is a special feeling and then my tastebuds are so happy to get all the local food. Also, shooting in Himachal in May is such a blessing because the weather here is very pleasant.”