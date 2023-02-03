Aaliya Siddiqui’s lawyer issues statement against Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya Siddiqui are caught in a legal battle, wherein the latter claimed that the actor has been torturing her. Now, Aaliya’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui has released a statement on the issue. The statement read, “Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members did everything possible to remove my client Mrs. Aaliya Siddiqui from the house. They filed an untenable criminal complaint of trespass against her. Thereafter, through the police they threatened to arrest her and were calling her each day to the police station after sunset.”

The lawyer also posted a video of him giving the statement on social media. He added, “Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members have in the last seven days ensured that no food, no bed, and no bathroom was given to my client... Despite being stopped and threatened at multiple levels and no police officer coming to the aid of my client, my team managed to obtain signatures. Accordingly, multiple cases are being filed in the courts now.” — TMS