Aaliya Siddiqui’s lawyer issues statement against Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya Siddiqui are caught in a legal battle, wherein the latter claimed that the actor has been torturing her. Now, Aaliya’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui has released a statement on the issue. The statement read, “Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members did everything possible to remove my client Mrs. Aaliya Siddiqui from the house. They filed an untenable criminal complaint of trespass against her. Thereafter, through the police they threatened to arrest her and were calling her each day to the police station after sunset.”
The lawyer also posted a video of him giving the statement on social media. He added, “Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members have in the last seven days ensured that no food, no bed, and no bathroom was given to my client... Despite being stopped and threatened at multiple levels and no police officer coming to the aid of my client, my team managed to obtain signatures. Accordingly, multiple cases are being filed in the courts now.” — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman
Stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to ...
New appointments of Supreme Court judges to be notified soon, A-G tells top court
Taking exception to the Centre sitting over the Collegium's ...
Punjab government imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel
Cabinet gives nod to the much-awaited Industrial Policy; aim...
Supreme Court directs govt to produce original records on blocking BBC documentary on Gujarat riots
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh issues not...
Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue
The Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallows th...