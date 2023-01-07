Aamir Ali and Neha Khand together in a new single, Heeriye Diljaaniye

After giving us arguably the song of the year in Srivalli from Pushpa, singer Javed Ali begins his New Year with his latest single, Heeriye Diljaaniye.

The soothing romantic track has Javed’s inimitable touch and features Aamir Ali and Neha Khand. Their chemistry is one of the many USPs of this song.

Composition is by Anmol Daniel while Pankaj Dixit penned the lyrics. It got released on January 5 on Indie Music Label’s official YouTube channel.

Heeriye Diljaaniye has a beautiful storyline with a twist in the end that will make the audiences misty eyed. Javed says, “Heeriye Diljaaniye is the ideal track to begin the New Year with. We are extremely happy to see the response we are getting and it’s very encouraging as an artist to see independent music being lapped up like this. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working on this song, the entire team has been on the same page since day one and that just made the journey all the more beautiful. I hope the track continues to make its place in people’s hearts in the days to come.”