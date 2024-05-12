Aamir hints at Sarfarosh sequel

IANS

A special screening of the Aamir Khan-starrer Sarfarosh was held in Mumbai. The event was attended by the starcast of the film including Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre, Pradeep Rawat and others. The team gathered to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the film. Aamir hinted at the sequel to the film at the event as he said, “I can commit about one thing, that we will definitely give it a really serious shot now of coming up with the right script and a right kind of film for it. So John you will have to get to work here. Sarfarosh 2’ banni chaiye even I feel that.”

