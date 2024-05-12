Aamir hints at Sarfarosh sequel

A special screening of the Aamir Khan-starrer Sarfarosh was held in Mumbai. The event was attended by the starcast of the film including Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre, Pradeep Rawat and others. The team gathered to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the film. Aamir hinted at the sequel to the film at the event as he said, “I can commit about one thing, that we will definitely give it a really serious shot now of coming up with the right script and a right kind of film for it. So John you will have to get to work here. Sarfarosh 2’ banni chaiye even I feel that.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mallikarjun Kharge's helicopter checked in Bihar, claims Congress; says poll officials ‘targeting’ opposition leaders
Kharge on Saturday addressed back-to-back Lok Sabha election...
Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for his suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar murder
22-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, ...
Badrinath temple opens for devotees; Chardham Yatra begins
The doors of the Badrinath temple are opened amid the chanti...
Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty
Deputy Commissioner orders magisterial probe
Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Punjab DGP Gurpreet, Himachal DGP Satwant, Chandigarh SSP Ka...