Aamir Khan and Mohanlal in one frame, do we expect a new film together?

After seeing the picture, fans are hoping the two actors will soon be seen together in a film

Aamir Khan and Mohanlal pose for the camera. Twitter/@SureshKondi_

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 27

After a lean period of almost two years, cinema is getting back in business. A new trend is being observed in the Indian film industry. The regional films are seeing growth and thanks to OTT, there is a pan-India demand for South cinema. With this growing demand, even actors are breaking the language barrier and working together as one team. Of late, we’ve seen Hindi superstars making cameos, some have even ventured into doing full-fledged roles in South Indian films. These collaborations are surely a positive sign. So, when a picture of Hindi superstar Aamir Khan with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal reaches the internet, their fans are sure to get excited.

On Saturday, journalist Suresh Kondi posted a picture on his social media handle where Aamir Khan and Mohanlal are in the same frame. Mohanlal plays it cool in blue, with matching his sweatshirt and shoes. Aamir Khan, on the other hand, keeps it simple in a blue and lemon coloured check shirt with grey trousers.

Check out the picture:

Now, netizens are hoping and speculating a collaboration between their favourite stars and we can’t deny what a treat it would be to see Aamir and Mohanlal together on big screen.

SS Rajamouli’s recently released magnum-opus RRR, which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, has Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in special cameos. Another big collaboration that has been making a buzz is Salman Khan and Chirnajeevi starring together in Godfather. Godfather is, in fact, a remake of Mohanlal’s Lucifer. Even Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will be working with Prabhas in Nag Ashwin’s next. At the same time, Prabhas will share screen with Kriti Sanon for Om Raut’s Adipurush.

Moreover, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will be working alongside Prabhas for Nag Ashwin's next. Prabhas will also share screen with Kriti Sanon for Om Raut's Adipurush. Then there is soon-to-be released Liger, which is shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, starring Ananya Panday alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Kannada film KGF 2 has Sanjay Dutt and Raveen Tandon. There's a slew of films that promise a great change in Indian cinema.

