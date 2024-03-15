Aamir Khan cuts birthday cake with Kiran Rao, cast of 'Laapataa Ladies'

Superstar Aamir Khan on Thursday turned 59, and to mark his special day, he met with mediapersons in the morning and cut his birthday cake in their presence.
