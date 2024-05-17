Aamir Khan explores remote tribal areas of Kangra for his new project

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, May 17

Famous Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was exploring tribal areas of Kangra to shoot his new project. Aamir Khan was in Chotta Bhangal, the remotest tribal area of Kangra district from Monday to Wednesday this week to explore the area.

He stayed in a homestay in the Chotta Bhangal area. The owner of the homestay Thamser La, named after the famous Thamser pass in the area, Dr Pankaj Kotwal, while talking to The Tribune said that the team of Aamir Khan contacted them after seeing their homestay online. They came here on Monday and left on Thursday. We were glad to host the famous Bollywood actor in our homestay, he added.

Ambika Kotwal, sister of Dr Pankaj Kotwal, said they were glad to welcome Aamir Khan. “My family and kids were enthralled after meeting him and he obliged by allowing them to click pictures with him.

Ambika said Aamir Khan was here to explore remote tribal areas for his upcoming venture. Aamir Khan and his team reached the Chotta Bhangal area after travelling through Bir Billing and the Rajgunda area as the main road leading to the area through Multhan was damaged due to penstock busting in the upcoming hydel project in the area. The actor and his team also had to return back from the same route, she said.

The Chotta Bhangal area is one of the remotest areas of Kangra district, comprising of seven panchayats. Since the area was part of Dhauladhar Wildlife Sanctuary, there is no road connectivity in many areas of the Chotta Bhangal.

