Aamir Khan gets nostalgic as 'Lagaan' clocks 22 years, shares throwback pictures from the set

Chandigarh, June 16

Bollywood’s most iconic movie Lagaan has completed its 22 year on Thursday. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, it starred Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Yashpal Sharma, and British actress Rachel Shelley as the key characters. This masterpiece not only garnered enormous box office success but also left a lasting impression on viewers all around the world.

Lagaan's remarkable journey earned it a major Oscar nomination in 2002, making it a genuinely ground-breaking accomplishment for both Aamir Khan and Indian cinema in general. Movie lovers still adore and value its pre-independence era-based plot.

Amir Khan Productions' official Instagram account just posted a collection of vintage Behind The Scene (BTS) images from the film's production. The caption read:

“A nostalgic throwback to 'Lagaan' as we celebrate its 22-year milestone, reliving the moments that made it an iconic part of the Indian cinema."

Lagaan was one of Bollywood's biggest hits in 2001 and is now regarded as one of the most iconic films in Indian cinema history. The movie also won Best Music Direction (AR Rahman), Playback Singer (Udit Narayan for Mitwa O Mitwa), Lyrics (Javed Akhtar), Choreography (Raju Khan), Art Direction (Chandrakant Desai), Audiography (H Sridhar and Nakul Kamte), Costume Designer (Bhanu Athaiya), and Most Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 49th National Film Awards.

