Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan attends wedding ceremony of Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt

ANI

Superstar Aamir Khan attended the wedding ceremony of filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna Bhatt.

She tied the knot with her boyfriend Vedant Sarda on June 11 in Mumbai. The couple got married in the presence of family members and friends. They both looked stunning together.

Their pre-wedding ceremonies started with mehndi and sangeet ceremonies. For their special day, Vedant opted for white and golden sherwani, Krishna looked beautiful in her red lehenga accompanied with gold necklaces, earrings, maang tikka, and bangles. Krishna got engaged to Vedant in December 2022.