Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehndi

Udta Punjab producer Madhu Mantena, previously known as fashion designer Masaba Gupta’s husband, and author and yoga teacher Ira Trivedi kick-started their wedding festivities with the mehndi ceremony on Saturday night.
The ceremony was held at the couple’s Pali Hill home in Mumbai’s Bandra neighbourhood and it was attended by many Bollywood celebrities.
Aamir Khan, whose association with Mantena dates back to their film Ghajini, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao along with wife Patralekha, producer Nikhil Dwivedi and his wife Gaurie Pandit, were among the celebrities who showered their good wishes on the couple for a new start.
The couple looked resplendent in their wedding finery and they happily posed for pictures for the shutterbugs.
Mantena, who has produced Ghajini, Ugly and Udta Punjab, was married to Masaba from 2015 to 2019. —IANS
