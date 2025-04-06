DT
PT
Aamir Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Prem Chopra pay homage to Manoj Kumar at prayer meet

Aamir Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Prem Chopra pay homage to Manoj Kumar at prayer meet

Others who attended the meet included Ramesh Sippy, Rakesh Roshan, Honey Irani and David Dhawan
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 08:46 PM Apr 06, 2025 IST
Family members pay tribute to the mortal remains of veteran actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar at his residence in Mumbai on Saturday. PTI Photo
Several Hindi cinema personalities, including Aamir Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Prem Chopra, and Asha Parekh, paid tributes to veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar at a prayer meet organised in his memory at a five-star hotel here on Sunday.

Kumar, whose film credits include “Shaheed”, “Upkar”, “Purab Aur Pachhim”, “Roti Kapda Aur Makan”, and “Kranti”, died on early Friday morning in a hospital here due to age-related issues. He was 87.

A large placard with a young Kumar’s photograph adorned with a wreath of white flowers was placed at the entrance of the hotel. It had the actor’s real name Harikrishan Goswami written across along with his date of birth July 24, 1937, and date of demise April 4, 2025.

Others who attended the meet included Ramesh Sippy, Rakesh Roshan, Honey Irani, David Dhawan, Johny Lever, Jaaved Jaaferi, Subhash Ghai, Aruna Irani, Ranjit, Shekhar Suman, Ashoke Pandit, Vindu Dara Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Esha Deol, Zayed Khan, Dheeraj Kumar, Poonam Sinha, Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan and Anu Malik.

While Irani arrived with son Farhan Akhtar, Roshan was accompanied by wife Pinky Roshan.

Kumar, known as Bharat Kumar among his fans for his roles in a series of patriotic films, also starred in movies such as “Woh Kaun Thi?”, “Himalay Ki God Mein”, “Do Badan”, “Patthar Ke Sanam”, “Hariyali Aur Raasta”.

The actor is survived by his wife and two sons.

