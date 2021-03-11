Aamir Khan joins 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, hoists tricolour at his house

ANI

Mumbai, August 14

Bollywood star Aamir Khan joined the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by displaying the tricolour at his Mumbai home.

On Saturday, Aamir was spotted standing on his balcony with daughter Ira Khan. A tricolour was also positioned next to the railing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the people of India to hoist the tricolour at their homes between August 13th and 15th to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.

Last month, Prime Minister Modi launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Culture said.

Meanwhile, a Delhi-based lawyer on Friday submitted a complaint to Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora against Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, Paramount Pictures and several others for allegedly "disrespecting the Indian Army and hurting Hindu Sentiments " in his movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh are also a part of the film.

