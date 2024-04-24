Aamir Khan launches ‘Papa Kehte Hain 2.0’ from RajKummar Rao’s ‘Srikanth’

ANI

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on Monday evening launched a new rendition of his iconic song Papa Kehte Hain from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, which was his debut film as a lead actor.

Titled Papa Kehte Hain 2.0, the track is from the film Srikanth, which features RajKummar Rao. Singer Udit Narayan, the voice behind Papa Kehte Hain, was also present at the event. In Srikanth, RajKummar plays Srikanth Bolla, an Indian entrepreneur who founded Bollant Industries, employing unskilled and differently-abled individuals. Born visually impaired in 1992 near Hyderabad, his life story is inspiring.

Rao spoke about the challenges of depicting a visually impaired person, “Born in a very poor family, Bolla achieved so much in life; he established a million-dollar company. I have never played such a role, so it was very challenging for me.”

Talking about his preparation, he added, “The preparation was very important for this role. We used to go to blind schools for hours. We used to spend time with visually impaired people. So to observe how they see the world was important. I spent a lot of time with Srikanth. Because we are putting his life on the screen. So, to understand things from his perspective, how he made decisions and more was important as well.”

Produced by T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, the movie has been directed by Tushar Hiranandani, and written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit. Srikanth is slated for a theatrical release on May 10.

