Aamir Khan makes debut on ‘The Great Indian Kapil’ show, opens up about skipping award ceremonies

Mumbai, April 24

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, known for his selective public appearances, finally made his debut on ‘The Great Indian Kapil’ show.

The much-awaited teaser of this upcoming episode, featuring Khan, has been circulating on social media platforms, generating significant buzz among fans.

In the teaser, Kapil Sharma, the charismatic host, engages in his trademark banter with Khan, drawing out candid responses from the actor.

The ‘Dangal’ actor has shed light on his choice to skip film award ceremonies, emphasising the value of time.

When questioned by Archana Puran Singh about his absence from award shows, Khan replied with characteristic wit, stating, “Time is precious, use it wisely.”

The episode promises more laughter-inducing moments as Khan reveals amusing anecdotes about his family life, including his children’s not greenlighting his choices. He humorously recounts how his attire for the show had been chosen by his children the night before, showcasing a glimpse into his off-screen persona.

One particularly memorable moment sees Kapil Sharma teasing Khan about his iconic scene in the film ‘PK’, where he appears naked with only a radio. Sharma quips, “PK mein Radio ki frequency zara si idhar udhar ho jaati toh saara broadcast wahin ho jaata,” eliciting hearty laughter from Khan and the audience.

