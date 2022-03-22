Aamir Khan supports The Kashmir Files

Aamir Khan, who was in Delhi on Sunday for a promotional event of movie RRR, spoke to the media about The Kashmir Files.
The actor said he would definitely watch The Kashmir Files as it is a part of Indian history that breaks the hearts of all.
Aamir said, “What happened to Kashmiri Pandits is a matter of great sorrow. Such a film must be watched by all Indians…This film has touched the emotions of all people who believe in humanity and that is what is so beautiful about it. I will definitely watch the film and I am happy to see that the film is successful.”
