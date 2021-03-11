Aamir Khan talks about sharing a ‘kahani’

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is awaiting the release of his next film, Laal Singh Chaddha, was seen playing box cricket in a video. What piqued the interest of the viewers was that the actor spoke about sharing a special kahaani on April 28.
Since then, the video has sparked widespread responses on digital platforms, as fans floated several theories around what this kahaani might be. The comments ranged from the superstar making his debut on an OTT platform, a new personal milestone, a film announcement, the Laal Singh Chaddha trailer and a new collaboration with the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Adding further to the excitement, Aamir, who is known to be an extremely private person who rarely makes public appearances, dropped another video of himself playing cricket as he discussed his chances at the IPL and also teased the audience by leaving his kahaani revelation on a cliff-hanger. — IANS
