 Aamir Khan understood the power of 'namaste' during 'Dangal' shoot

  Entertainment
  Aamir Khan understood the power of 'namaste' during 'Dangal' shoot

Aamir Khan understood the power of ‘namaste’ during ‘Dangal’ shoot

He recently appears on the streaming comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Aamir Khan understood the power of ‘namaste’ during ‘Dangal’ shoot

Video grab. Instagram/@netflix_in



IANS

Mumbai, April 28

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, shared that he understood the power of ‘namaste’ while shooting for his 2016 blockbuster ‘Dangal’ in Punjab.

Aamir recently appeared on the streaming comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ and spoke with Kapil about various topics, including his last two films, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Thugs of Hindostan’, which didn’t perform well at the box office.

During the conversation, he also reflected on being raised in a Muslim family and how he learned about the cultural significance of ‘namaste’.

Recalling a memorable experience, he first mentioned shooting for ‘Rang de Basanti’ in Punjab.

The actor said in Hindi, “The people and the Punjabi culture is full of love. So, when we went for the shoot of ‘Dangal’, it was a small village we were shooting in. We shot for more than two months in that location and house.”

“You won’t believe it, but when I used to arrive there around 5 or 6 in the morning, as my car entered, people would stand outside their homes just to welcome me with folded hands and ‘Sat Sri Akaal’. They never disturbed me or stopped my car. After my pack-up, when I would return, they would again be standing outside their homes and greet me ‘Good Night’,” he said.

Aamir said, “I belong to a Muslim family. I am not used to folding my hands in ‘namaste.’ I’m used to raising my hand (gesturing adaab, the way Muslims greet each other) and bowing my head. After spending those two and a half months in Punjab, I understood the power of ‘namaste’. It’s such a wonderful emotion. People in Punjab have so much respect for everyone and do not discriminate based on stature.”

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ streams on Netflix.

