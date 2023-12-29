 Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare to have intimate wedding in Mumbai, reception in Jaipur : The Tribune India

  Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare to have intimate wedding in Mumbai, reception in Jaipur

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare to have intimate wedding in Mumbai, reception in Jaipur

Ira is all set to get married to the love of her life on January 3

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare to have intimate wedding in Mumbai, reception in Jaipur

Photo: @ianslife_in/X



IANS

Mumbai, December 29

The daughter of Bollywood's 'perfectionist' Aamir Khan, Ira Khan is all set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony with her beau and fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai, which will be followed by a court marriage.

Ira is all set to get married to the love of her life on January 3, 2024. The lovebirds got engaged in Italy last year, and they hosted an engagement party for their family and friends in Mumbai later.

According to the sources: "The intimate wedding ceremony will be held in Mumbai, followed by a court marriage. They will host a lavish reception in Jaipur, Rajasthan, where the entire industry will be invited."

Last month, Ira had shared a glimpse of her pre-wedding celebrations, by dropping a bunch of pictures from her Kelvan ceremony, a Marathi ritual. The families of the bride and groom invite each for meals and exchange gifts in this ceremony.

Ira and Nupur have never shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media. Nupur proposed to Ira during a triathlon in Italy in September 2022.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir and his first wife, Reena Dutta. She has a brother named Junaid. Aamir and Reena had announced their separation in 2002.

