Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shares 'May dump' is about hugs, kisses and 'more mangoes'

Mumbai, June 3

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has shared a string of pictures from her gallery of last month. The pictures featured Ira, her fiance Nupur Shikhare, stepmom Kiran Rao and her friends.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram on Saturday, Ira wrote, "May dump. I want less heat. And more mangoes."

First, third and fourth showcased her solo pictures. Nupur can be spotted smiling in the Second and fourth pictures.

In the Fifth picture, Aamir Khan's second ex-wife Kiran is kissing Ira's cheek as Ira smiles for the camera.

Actor and Ira's friend Fatima Sana Shaikh can be seen wearing a large wig with a thick strand of white hair in one of the pictures.

In other pictures, Ira and her other friends can be seen in the candid pictures.

Here are the photos:

As soon as she shared the post, celebrities showered love on Ira in the comment section.

Actor Fatima wrote, "Hahaha the wig!"

Actor Zayn Khan commented, "I love you. And that daisy dress is so cute!" Ira got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, on November 18, in the presence of close friends and family members. From Imran Khan, Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao to actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, the engagement ceremony saw the Khan family beaming with joy.

Aamir shares daughter Ira with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005. They welcomed their first son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011. Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta but separated in 2002. He has a daughter Ira and a son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena.

