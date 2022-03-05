Aamir Khan's daughter Ira makes it clear ‘I'm not getting into movies’ and explains why she is dating a fitness expert

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 5

Bollywood star Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is not keen on making a debut in acting.

She made it clear that she has no plan to come on the big screen. Instead, she wants to be a director and not many of us would know that Ira has made her directorial debut in theatre.

She helmed a play called 'Medea', in which Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech played the lead role.

During AMA sessions on Instagram, Ira recently responded to a query and said that she has no such plans to get into the acting world. "I'm not getting into movies."

She further shared why she is in a relationship with Nupur as she wrote, "I am with Popeye because he is a beautiful, amazing, human being".

She also shared that she has had a vulnerable week, but that she’s hopeful she will be fine.

Aamir's elder son and Ira's brother, Junaid Khan is all set to make his feature film debut with Yash Raj Films' 'Maharaja'.

Speaking of her personal life, she has been in a relationship with fitness expert Nupur Shikhare for a while now. The two made it official on Valentine's Day in 2021. She often drops cosy pictures and videos with him, which make headlines.