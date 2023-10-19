Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan sets the Internet on fire with his latest photo, 'like father, like son'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 19

Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan is expected to make his silver-screen debut with Yash Raj Films’, 'Maharaj' soon. This is after over 6 years of work as a theatre actor and his latest photoshoot with the leading celebrity photographer, Avinash Gowariker, must not be missed.

Rocking an olive green kurta, Junaid looks handsome and cool with a holding gaze in the photo. Having been in the industry for years, Avinash has known Aamir Khan well and in a sweet caption he wrote, “Like father like son? Perfection or EasySwag?? #JunaidKhan all grown up & ready to take on the Cameras & the Lights. #AamirKhan.”

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avinash Gowariker (@avigowariker)

Many netizens commented on the post. Happily surprise one user wrote, “Woah, dude Aamir khan’s son?! Looking amazing here.”

Another commented, “Wow, he has really transformed his look!"

One other user said, “Aamir Khan’s son na?? So cool he is looking.”

Following his passion for acting, Junaid Khan made his theatre debut in August 2017 with director Quasar Thakore Padamsee’s adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’s ‘Mother Courage and Her Children’, a biting satire on the absurdity of war.

Since then, the actor has been following his passion and honing his craft with years of dedicated and impressive work in theatre and is now finally set for his screen debut with YRF’s 'Maharaj', followed by an untitled love story with Sai Pallavi as per reports.

#Aamir Khan