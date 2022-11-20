Aamir ’s daughter Ira gets engaged

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira, from his first marriage to Reena Dutta, got engaged on Friday (November 18) to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai. Ira and Nupur were dating for several years and the two even spent the lockdown together. Aamir’s whole family came together for the engagement ceremony. From the two ex-wives, Kiran Rao and Reena, to his nephew Imran Khan and his mother Zeenat Hussain, all were present.
Other than the family, many Bollywood celebs were part of the function. To name a few who were spotted going in or out of the venue were Ashutosh Gowariker, Sunita Gowariker, Akshara Haasan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vijay Varma, Sona Mohapatra and Gulshan Devaiah. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor was seen in a different look with beard and wore white printed kurta with dhoti. He looked dapper in salt pepper look. Ira wore a red strapless gown, Nupur donned a black suit.
