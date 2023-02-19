Aamna Sharif to join ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’?

Aamna Sharif is a prominent name in the television industry. She was last seen in 2020 in a grey character. After being away for two years, the actress is set to make a comeback on television with Star Bharat’s show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, alongside Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry. While Iqbal and Rachana play the lead roles of Dev and Vidhi, Aamna will be seen as Yamini in the upcoming track. The actress will soon begin her preparation for the role.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episodes of Na Umra Ki Seema Ho will unfold new twists.