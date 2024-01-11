Aangan Aapno Kaa lead pair talks about the challenges they faced while shooting in the rain

The cast of Sony Sab’s latest family drama Aangan Aapno Kaa navigated through multiple challenges that often remain hidden behind the scenes. From sustaining injuries to fighting the distractions caused by the pouring rain, the actors reveal the unseen hurdles that they encounter while bringing the romantic moments on screen.

Samar Vermani says, “It was so much fun shooting in the rain. While the rain sequences look beautiful on screen, only the artistes and the production team know how difficult it is to create such moments. In this scene, Pallavi and Akash play basketball on the court. They are both dealing with intense emotions hence they are very aggressive while playing. Because of the water, the court was slippery and we sustained injuries. Even saying lines became difficult as water kept getting in our eyes. Despite the difficulties, shooting the scene was fun, and we all had a good laugh.”

Ayushi Khurana, who plays Pallavi, shares, “This is our second rain sequence for Aangan Aapno Kaa but this time we were not shooting it on our regular set. We were in Vasai and it was a night shoot, so it was remarkably chilly. We were standing in pouring water for a long time and I was shivering throughout the shot. I was thinking I might catch a cold. Even though some scenes might be difficult to shoot, it gives us the satisfaction of giving something to viewers that they will cherish.”