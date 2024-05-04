Aarchi Sachdeva enters the show Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara

Aarchi Sachdeva will be seen portraying the character of Saanchi in Star Plus show Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara. Aarchi was last seen in the show Junooniyat, where she starred opposite Ankit Gupta and Gautam Vig. It will be intriguing to witness what twists and turns Aarchi’s character, Saanchi, brings to the show.
Aarchi says, “I am excited and blessed to be a part of Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara. I came to Mumbai in January and had given auditions for some other role, not for the character of Saanchi. In the meantime, I gave several auditions, but things did not work out and I decided to leave. However, luck was by my side, and I was shortlisted for the character of Saanchi, and maybe it was in my destiny to essay this role. Saanchi is a modern, smart, girl, but at the same time she wants what she has set her heart and eyes on.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canadian Police release photos of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Nijjar’s killers; say more involved in case
The three are believed by investigators to be members of an ...
What led to Canada's arrests over killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Nijjar was killed in the province of British Columbia in Jun...
Canadian Sikh politician Jagmeet Singh alleges India hand in Nijjar killing despite police not giving any such proof
After the Canadian Police announced the arrest of three accu...
Lok Sabha election: AAP campaign song gets Election Commission approval after modifications
The campaign song, ‘Jail ka jawab vote se denge’, was releas...
Cruelty against woman: Supreme Court asks Centre to consider changes in Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
A Bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra quas...