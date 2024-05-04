Aarchi Sachdeva enters the show Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara

Aarchi Sachdeva will be seen portraying the character of Saanchi in Star Plus show Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara. Aarchi was last seen in the show Junooniyat, where she starred opposite Ankit Gupta and Gautam Vig. It will be intriguing to witness what twists and turns Aarchi’s character, Saanchi, brings to the show.

Aarchi says, “I am excited and blessed to be a part of Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara. I came to Mumbai in January and had given auditions for some other role, not for the character of Saanchi. In the meantime, I gave several auditions, but things did not work out and I decided to leave. However, luck was by my side, and I was shortlisted for the character of Saanchi, and maybe it was in my destiny to essay this role. Saanchi is a modern, smart, girl, but at the same time she wants what she has set her heart and eyes on.”