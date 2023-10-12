Aaron Koul speaks of his experience on the sets of Who's Your Gynac?

Aaron Koul candidly spoke about his character Meher in Amazon miniTV medical drama series, Who’s Your Gynac?, sharing how he relates to him. He said, “He’s like a little version of me in real life. Meher and I have a lot in common; he is kind, funny, and has a cool sense of style. He is a little bit more outgoing than I am, but I feel like sometimes Meher is a part of me, and sometimes the other way around.”

He further shared his experience of working with his co-actors, revealing how the journey was full of pleasant experiences, “I had a blast working with Karishma, Saba, and Kunal. Karishma and I clicked along pretty quickly. She was like the compass I needed on the set, reassuring me constantly that I was doing well. On the other hand, Saba is so experienced in this field, I learnt a lot from her. She is like a pure, proper artiste and musician, even post-shoot she was always giving us tips on how to perform. With Kunal, I had that bro kind of bond. I was always in his vanity,” he shared.

