Aarushi Dutta shares her experience of Roadies

Hailing from Delhi, Aarushi Dutta appeared in MTV Splitsvilla, Season 11. She then went on to feature on MTV show Roadies Real Heroes. Aarushi will now be seen in MTV Roadies Journey to South Africa. Elaborating on her experience, Aarushi says, “This season of Roadies has undoubtedly given a new definition to adventure. As contestants, we were really challenged to push our limits—physically, emotionally and mentally.”

She adds, “I made some great friends on the show despite the vigorous competition. The memories that we’ve created on the sets of Roadies are precious to me, and I’ll cherish them forever.”