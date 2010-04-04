Aarushi Dutta shares her experience of Roadies

Hailing from Delhi, Aarushi Dutta appeared in MTV Splitsvilla, Season 11. She then went on to feature on MTV show Roadies Real Heroes. Aarushi will now be seen in MTV Roadies Journey to South Africa. Elaborating on her experience, Aarushi says, “This season of Roadies has undoubtedly given a new definition to adventure. As contestants, we were really challenged to push our limits—physically, emotionally and mentally.”
She adds, “I made some great friends on the show despite the vigorous competition. The memories that we’ve created on the sets of Roadies are precious to me, and I’ll cherish them forever.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
People in Punjab will no more have to stand in queues; to get ration at their doorstep, announces CM Bhagwant Mann
Shares a video message to this effect
Central trade unions’ strike partially impacts banking services
Transactions at many public sector banks have been impacted ...
Public transport services impacted in Haryana as roadways employees join nationwide strike
A joint forum of central trade unions had given a call for a...
Petrol price hiked by 30 paise a litre, sixth increase in a week
Total hike goes up to Rs 4-4.10 per litre
Armed men shoot dead youth at Nawanshahr petrol pump
Around 12 bullets were fired